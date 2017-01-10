PM Modi meets foreign dignitaries on sidelines of Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Gandhinagar on Tuesday for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, on the sidelines of which he held bilateral talks with several heads of state and ministers who have converged here for the meet. Twitter/ @PMOIndia
The Prime Minister also held talks with Guillaume Pepy, CEO, SNCF, the French national rail authority and Jean Bernard Levy, a French electric utility company, largely owned by the French state. Twitter / @PMOIndia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with other global leaders on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Tuesday. PTI Photo/PIB(PTI1_10_2017_000060B)
The Prime Minister started his day with a bilateral talk with President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame. "A crisp January morning in Gandhinagar begins with full delegation level talks with President Paul Kagame of Rwanda," MEA spokesperson Swarup tweeted. The two leaders witnessed the exchange of an MoU on Forensic Sciences cooperation and Rwanda's accession to the Intern'l Solar Alliance. Twitter/ @PMOIndia
PM Modi also met Swedish Education Minister Anna Ekstrom and pitched India's potential for investment in green technology and flagship ventures like the 'Smart Cities' project and 'Skill India'. Welcoming Ekstrom, Modi also expressed happiness at India being chosen as the focus country at the Stockholm Cultural Festival in August 2017. PTI
The Prime Minister held similar meetings with other heads of state at the official inauguration of the 8th edition of Vibrant Summit later on Tuesday. Around 20 heads of state and ministers from different governments across the world are attending the summit. Twitter/ @PMOIndia