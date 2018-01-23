In association with
PM at Davos: Narendra Modi meets Justin Trudeau on sidelines of WEF, discusses issues of mutual interest

India PTI Jan 23, 2018 21:54:08 IST

Davos: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed issues of mutual interest with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

The two leaders are here to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting where Modi earlier in the day delivered the opening plenary address.

Tweeting about the meeting held on the sidelines of the WEF summit, a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest.

"A strategic partnership underpinned by shared values of democracy and pluralism!" the spokesperson tweeted.

In a tweet, Modi said he was delighted to meet Trudeau. "Looking forward to welcoming you to India next month," he added.

Modi also met Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

The two leaders discussed steps to further strengthen the bilateral relationship, the MEA spokesperson said.

Yesterday, Modi also held a bilateral with Swiss President Alain Berset and is likely to have further meetings here in Davos.


Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 21:54 PM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 21:54 PM

