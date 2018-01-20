Plea seeking independent probe into Judge BH Loya's death to be heard by different Supreme Court bench on Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Monday the plea for an independent probe into the circumstances leading to the death of Special CBI court judge BH Loya who was hearing the case of staged shootout of Sohrabuddin Sheikh.

The order passed by the court on Friday said it would be listed on Monday for hearing by an "appropriate bench".

The matter was mentioned in the morning before the bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra.

The allocation of Judge Loya's matter to a relatively junior bench was one of the bone of contention raised by four rebel judges in their unprecedented press conference on 12 January.

The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra on 17 January recused from hearing the matter after the bench directed that all the documents furnished by Maharashtra government to the court pertaining to the death of judge Loya be shared with the petitioners seeking independent probe.

The case came into limelight as BJP president Amit Shah was one of the accused in the case. Shah was later discharged by the Special CBI court trying Sohrabuddin Sheikh case.