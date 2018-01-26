Piyush Goyal urges youths not to take selfies, perform stunts near railway tracks following accident reports

New Delhi: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday appealed to youths to "not perform stunts or take selfies" on or near railway tracks.

"In the last few days, I have seen news and videos in which there have been accidents of youths taking selfies or showing stunts near railway tracks.

It is very disheartening to know about these accidents," Goyal said in a statement.

"You all are the future of the country and my appeal is to avoid putting your life at risk and stay alert around the railway tracks. Follow the rules and signs and pay attention while approaching rail crossings," he said.

His remarks came in the wake of an accident video going viral on social media where a 22-year old from Hyderabad suffered serious injuries while taking selfies in front a running train.