PIL seeks action against officials for fire in Chennai textile showroom

Chennai: A PIL seeking for a direction to punish officials concerned for failing to take action against the management of a textile showroom here, which was gutted in a fire two days ago, for the construction of its building in violation of rules and allowing it to function for years.

The petitioner, social activist "Traffic" Ramaswamy, sought for a direction to punish the Housing Secretary, officials of Chennai Municipal Development Authority, Chennai Corporation, Fire and Rescue Services Department and the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation for failing to take action against the management of Chennai Silks for constructing its building in violation of building rules and allowing it to function for years.

He also prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to take appropriate action against those who have made illegal constructions in the state.

The inaction on the part of the officials concerned has resulted in the fire at Chennai Silks building on 31 May, he claimed.

The court posted the case for hearing to next week.