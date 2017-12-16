PIL alleges collusion between North MCD, private builders; Delhi HC asks for report on complaints against illegal construction

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought response of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on a PIL alleging that its officials were "colluding and conniving" with private builders by permitting illegal constructions.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar directed the civic body to indicate on affidavit what action it has taken on complaints received by it against unauthorised constructions in the area.

The court sought the North MCD's reply by 12 March, 2018, the next date of hearing of the petition filed by advocate Birender Sangwan who has sought action against the officials of the corporation for allegedly failing to discharge their duties and obligations.

Apart from that, the plea also seeks a CBI probe into the alleged illegalities by the corporation officials and the private builders.

It has also sought action against the vigilance officials of the corporation for allegedly not acting on complaints lodged against unauthorised construction in North Delhi.