Phone call claiming bomb planted in New Delhi's Khan Market triggers panic, bomb squad rushed to spot

New Delhi: A phone call claiming that a bomb was planted in the upscale Khan Market in south Delhi triggered panic in the area on Friday, prompting a rush of bomb and dog squads to the spot.

Khan market in New Delhi. Wikimedia commons.

Security officials were sent into a tizzy when a person called up the police control room around 6.40 am and claimed a bomb had been planted in the market in the heart of the capital, police said.

Bomb and dog squads were rushed to the area. No suspicious item was found during checking, they added.

Further details are awaited.


The market, a popular shopping and culinary hub, is the most expensive retail location in India.


