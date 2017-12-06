Pew research reveals 69% Indians believe life today better than it was 50 years ago, only 37% in US feel so

Washington: Sixty-nine percent Indians believe that life today is better than it was some 50 years ago, the Pew Research Center, a US think tank, said on Tuesday. Same is the case with several other countries which have seen dramatic economic transformations since the late 1960s, it said.

However, Americans are split on the issue with 41 percent saying life is worse while 37 percent say it is better, the research said.

The result is based on a recent survey of 38 countries and interviews with more than 40,000 people.

In Vietnam, 88 percent while in South Korea, 68 percent people believe that life today is better than it was some 50 years ago, it said.

A majority of people in Turkey (65 percent better) also share a sense of progress over the past five decades.

In some of the more developed countries, people report that life is better today, including 65 per cent in Japan and Germany, and 64 per cent in the Netherlands and Sweden.

Half or more in countries ranging from Italy (50 percent) and Greece (53 percent) to Nigeria (54 percent) and Kenya (53 percent) say life is worse today, the report said.

According to the report, in Europe, populists tend to be more enamoured of the past than people who disapprove of some of the continent's right-wing parties.

For example, Germans who support the Alternative for Germany party (AfD) are 28 percentage points more likely to say that life is worse for people like them than those who have an unfavourable view of the anti-immigrant party, it added.