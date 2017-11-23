Peter Mukerjea responds to Indrani's charges, calls them sinister ploy to drag him in Sheena Bora murder case

Peter Mukerjea on Thursday denied allegations leveled by his wife and the prime accused in the sensational Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea. Peter, in a written reply to the special court in Mumbai, said that Indrani was "plotting a sinister conspiracy to drag his name into the murder case," CNN-News 18 reported.

Indrani—the prime accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena— had filed a plea in the court saying that Peter might have caused her daughter's disappearance out of "greed and ill-will".

Following this, the CBI court on 18 November had asked Peter and CBI to file their replies on the accusations made by Indrani.

Although she fell short of explicitly accusing Peter of the murder, Indrani had said he and Shyamwar Rai — one of the accused and Indrani's driver who later turned an approver — could be behind Sheena's abduction and destruction of evidence.

Indrani also alleged that Peter and others, may have framed her and influenced witnesses and situations that led to her arrest.

"I am convinced that if we are able to obtain the call data record of Peter, we will be in a better position to ascertain if Peter and other persons were involved in the disappearance of my daughter Sheena and there will be more clarity if Peter and other persons have a role in framing me," she said in the application.

She sought the call data record for the period between January 2012 and December 2012, and from January 2015 to December 2015.

Peter, meanwhile, said that the claims made by Indrani were a "figment of her imagination." He said his wife was making such accusations to play the victim card, while trying to shift the blame on him.

This was not the first time that the couples strained relationship was evident in public. Their issues came to the forefront in January this year, when Indrani approached a Special CBI court to seek divorce following the framing of charges.

Besides, Indrani recently wrote a letter to Peter, which was leaked in the media over their strained relationship. Calling out his "two-faced behaviour", she accused him of ignoring her in the public eye. She also alleged that Rai and Peter's son Rahul were both giving false testimony against her.

The sensational murder case came to light in 2015, when Rai was arrested for illegal possession of fire arms. During the interrogation, he told police about the Sheena's murder, which took place in April 2012. He also led police to the spot in Raigad district where her body had been dumped. Subsequently, police arrested Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and later Peter Mukerjea, her current husband.