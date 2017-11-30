Pervez Musharraf's remark on Hafiz Saeed endorses terrorism as Pakistan's State policy, says Rajyavardhan Rathore

New Delhi: Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf has openly endorsed terrorism as state policy with his remarks on Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hafiz Sayeed, Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Wednesday

The 74-year-old former Pakistani general, in an interview to Pakistani news channel ARY News, had said that he was the "biggest supporter" of the LeT and its founder Saeed and backs the terror group's role in "suppressing" the Indian Army in Kashmir

Reacting to this, Rathore, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, said in a tweet, "This, ladies & gentlemen, is former COAS (Chief of the Army Staff) & president of Pakistan, openly endorsing terrorism as state policy, in an interview."

Musharraf, who is in self-exile in Dubai, said that Mumbai attack mastermind Saeed "is involved in Kashmir" and he supports their involvement

He also said that he was always in favour of "action" in Jammu and Kashmir and "suppressing Indian Army in Kashmir"

Musharraf's comments came days after Saeed walked free following Pakistan government's decision against detaining him further. He was under house arrest since January this year

India had expressed outrage over Saeed's release, calling it an attempt by Pakistan to mainstream proscribed terrorists and a reflection of its continuing support to non-state actors

Saeed is accused of having masterminded the November 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people.