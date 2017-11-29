You are here:
Pervez Musharraf declares support for Hafiz Saeed: Omar Abdullah says he 'will say anything' to find foothold in Pakistan

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday claimed that former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf would "say anything" to find a foothold in his country.

The National Conference leader's remark came after Musharraf called himself the "biggest supporter" of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its founder Hafiz Saeed.

Pervez Musharraf, the 74-year-old retired General, is on self-exile in Dubai.


