Pervez Musharraf declares support for Hafiz Saeed: Omar Abdullah says he 'will say anything' to find foothold in Pakistan

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday claimed that former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf would "say anything" to find a foothold in his country.

The National Conference leader's remark came after Musharraf called himself the "biggest supporter" of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its founder Hafiz Saeed.

Abdullah tweeted:

May be now some of our news channels & anchors will stop falling over themselves to interview this man. Clearly he will say anything to find a foothold in Pakistan. https://t.co/pbD38LmAmP — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 29, 2017

Pervez Musharraf, the 74-year-old retired General, is on self-exile in Dubai.