People of Pride: First-timers, a prince, regulars — the many faces of Queer Azaadi Mumbai

India FP Staff Feb 05, 2018 18:58:17 IST

Durga Gawde is a gender-fluid individual. "This is the first time I've had the opportunity to physically express my masculine and feminine side at the same time in public or even private." Photograph by Prachi Krishnakant Chandarana

This was Ekagrah's first time at the Mumbai Pride. He says his outfit was picked out by his partner. Photograph by Prachi Krishnakant Chandarana

Harsh made his head-dress himself, just as he has been for the last four years. Photograph by Prachi Krishnakant Chandarana

Nisar's outfit had many elements, ranging from a pink boa, to a head-dress made of rainbow-coloured feathers, and even a nose ring. Photograph by Prachi Krishnakant Chandarana

"I'm wearing a rainbow flag dress, with wings, for that added angelic effect!" Photograph by Prachi Krishnakant Chandarana

This was 14-year-old Sky's first ever Pride march. "I decided to come because I am part of the community." Photograph by Prachi Krishnakant Chandarana

Roshni is proud of her transgender identity. She thinks of the Pride march as a space where she can be herself and celebrate her rights. Photograph by Prachi Krishnakant Chandarana

Without traditional attire or jewellery, you'd never guess that Manvendra Singh Gohil is a prince; the first prince in the world who is openly gay. He is the India ambassador-consultant for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. Photograph by Prachi Krishnakant Chandarana

Jason describes the Pride march as being a once-in-a-year experience where he can be himself and wear make up without being judged. Photograph by Prachi Krishnakant Chandarana


Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 18:42 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 18:58 PM

