Pensioners donate fund for welfare of martyrs' families

New Delhi: In a noble and humane gesture, a group of pensioners donated fund for welfare of the families of the military and paramilitary personnel killed in anti- terrorist operations.

A delegation of 'Bharat Pensioners Samaj', a conglomerate of 725 pensioners associations, met union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday and handed over a cheque of an amount contributed by them, an official release issued on Thursday said.

The pensioners said they were contributing this amount to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the specific purpose of welfare and care of the families of the military and paramilitary personnel who had sacrificed their lives in anti-terrorist operations.

The letter accompanying the cheque states that 'Bharat Pensioners Samaj' reiterates its resolve to stand solidly behind the government and urges that those who "insult our men in uniform or hamper the army operations against terrorists, should be dealt with an iron hand".

Appreciating the gesture, the minister said, regardless of the amount donated by the senior citizens, the matter of fact is that the value of the amount is many times more than it appears to be, for the simple reason that it has been collected with a sense of impeccable patriotism and it has been contributed from the most hard-earned pension drawn by them.

Singh, minister of state in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said, "We are proud of the Indian Army which is among the best forces in the world and we are also eternally indebted to the supreme sacrifices made by our army personnel."

The sacrifices of a soldier, he said, cannot be compensated by any amount of money, but yet, a gesture like this is only meant to reaffirm our commitment to the motherland and to those bravehearts who laid down their lives so that we could live.