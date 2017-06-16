Pema Khandu condoles death of Arunachal Pradesh villager mistakenly shot dead by Indian Army

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Friday conveyed his "deepest condolences" for the death of a person in Changlang district in firing by the army, which allegedly mistook him for an ultra.

"I have been informed that in the incident one villager Thingtu Ngemu (35) of Kongsa village has lost his life while several others have been injured. This kind of incident could have been averted through proper care and planning," Khandu, who is out of the state, said in a statement and expressed solidarity with the families of the deceased person and those injured.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, Defence PRO Colonel Chiranjit Konwer had said on Thursday.

Based on a specific input regarding movement of a hardcore terrorist group, the army personnel challenged the person when he arrived at the spot. However, he made "very suspicious movements" and rushed towards the troops following which the army opened fire, resulting in his death, Konwer had said.

Khandu added, "Though no measure of compensation in kind or cash would compensate for the loss, the state government is duty bound to provide ex-gratia relief according to norms to the next of kin of the deceased and assistance to the injured for the best of treatment to save their lives."

The chief minister spoke to the Ministry of Home Affairs and expressed concern over the incident and sought its urgent intervention, official sources said.