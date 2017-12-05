You are here:
Patriotism can counter terrorism, naxalism, separatism and corruption, says Yogi Adityanath

IndiaPTIDec, 05 2017 07:39:22 IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said patriotism can counter the menace of terrorism, naxalism and corruption.

File image of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI

During a programme in Gorakhpur, the chief minister stressed the need to improve the quality of education and develop a sense of patriotism among the people.

"The truth is that patriotism can counter the menace of terrorism, naxalism, separatism and corruption," he said.

He said discipline was necessary for making progress.


"Modern education and technical knowledge is a must for moving ahead but discipline is equally important... Without it, the society will be in danger," the chief minister said.


Published Date: Dec 05, 2017 07:39 am | Updated Date: Dec 05, 2017 07:39 am


