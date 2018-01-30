Patna boy commits suicide on WhatsApp video call after having an argument with girlfriend

A 19-year-old intermediate student allegedly shot himself during a WhatsApp video call with his girlfriend in Patna, police said.

According to the Hindustan Times, Akash Kumar alias Bunty committed suicide after his girlfriend asked for more time to convince her parents about the couple getting married. India Today reports that the youth had also failed an exam and was being pressured by his kin to end his relationship with his girlfriend. According to Times of India, he was allegedly associated with a bikers' gang in Patna as well.

Hindustan Times reports that the couple began their call late Sunday at 3 am when the incident took place. “When we recovered Bunty’s cell phone and checked, we were shocked to discover that he was video chatting with his girlfriend live as he shot himself. His girlfriend also confirmed that they were video chatting and had an argument when Bunty suddenly pulled out a gun and shot himself,” DSP, Phulwarisharif, Ramakant Prasad said to the Hindustan Times.

India Today reports that the Bunty was threatening his girlfriend that he would kill himself, she told him to take the bullets out of the pistol. However, the pistol still had a bullet, due to which he allegedly shot himself accidentally. According to DNA, the girl had even called Bunty's cousin Chandan Kumar to stop him from taking the step, but he ended up pulling the trigger before she could convince him to stop. The cousin gained entry to the room through terrace at 5 am after which the police were informed about his death.

The Times of India report adds that a 9mm country-made pistol, a loaded magazine, a pellet and the cellphone were seized by the police. Beur police station SHO Alok Kumar said that the police recorded the girl's statement and begun an investigation into the suicide. According to India Today, Akash's kin has lodged an FIR against his girlfriend and her family, accusing them of his death.