Patna boat tragedy: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar orders probe, says he is deeply shocked by incident

Calling the loss of lives in the Patna boat capsizing incident tragic, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ordered a probe into the incident, reported News18. Addressing media persons at Patna, the chief minister also urged authorities to take more precautionary steps to stop such loss of lives. Nitish also added that he has been deeply affected by the tragedy which took place on Saturday evening.

#BREAKING Bihar CM @NitishKumar addresses media on boat tragedy,says "immediately took stock of accident; investigating the cause"

Mujhe is ghatna se gehra sadma laga hai. Iske har pehlu ki jaanch hogi: CM Nitish Kumar on #PatnaBoatTragedy pic.twitter.com/QN7bPIbL1v — ANI (@ANI_news) January 16, 2017

Nitish reiterated that his government would ensure that Standard Operating Procedures are in duly followed in future events, while adding that if SOPs are not followed by the organisers then the permission to hold the event would be revoked.

The JDU leader announced that all events in the future can be held only after the permission of the state's chief secretary. Nitish also added that the government will look into all events to ensure SOPs are followed.

The bodies of four more persons were recovered on Sunday from the river Ganga taking the toll in the boat tragedy in Patna to 24.

Around 40 people were said to be on-board the country boat when it capsized near NIT ghat on Saturday evening.

With inputs from PTI