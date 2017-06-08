Patidar community leader Hardik Patel offers support to farmers, to visit Mandsaur on 12 June

Ahmedabad: Quota agitation leader Hardik Patel on Thursday condemned the alleged police action against protesting agriculturists in Madhya Pradesh and is likely to visit Mandsaur - the epicentre of the farmers' stir — on 12 June.

Hardik told reporters in Surat that the Patidar community of Gujarat was in full support of MP farmers and their agitation.

"Whatever happened in MP is highly condemnable. It is shocking to see that farmers, who feed the country, are getting bullets in return. This is really shameful. If needed, I am planning to visit Mandsaur on 12 June," said Hardik, who is facing two sedition charges in Gujarat.

"Patidar community of Gujarat is always in support of farmers of Madhya Pradesh. We are with them in this fight," said the firebrand leader, who is currently out on bail.

The farmers in Western Madhya Pradesh, particularly Mandsaur and Dewas districts, have been protesting for a week demanding debt relief and better crop prices.

Five persons were killed on Tuesday as the farmers' agitation turned violent.

Taking a dig at the prime minister on the issue, Hardik said though Narendra Modi always finds time to tweet on various issues happening across the globe, he is yet to find time to tweet about the 'firing' on farmers in Madhya Pradesh.

"When shots are fired at farmers, I wonder how our PM could not find time to tweet that issue," he said in a sarcastic tone.

"There is huge difference between what Modi says and what he actually does," said Hardik.