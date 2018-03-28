Passenger arrested for allegedly molesting Air Vistara crew member at New Delhi airport

A passenger has been arrested for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member of an Air Vistara Lucknow-Delhi flight, according to reports.

An FIR has been filed against the accused in New Delhi for misbehaving with the cabin crew member, after which the passenger was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), India Today reported. The accused is believed to be from Maharashtra.

Passenger arrested for allegedly harassing Vistara cabin crew.#ITVideo pic.twitter.com/M79Gfr7aA3 — India Today (@IndiaToday) March 28, 2018

Air Vistara is yet to release a statement on the incident.

The incident reportedly occurred when the flight UK997 from Lucknow landed in Delhi and passengers were deboarding the plane, according to News18.

However, India Today reported that the passenger molested the cabin crew member while the flight was still mid-air. The cabin crew member then informed the seniors on the flight, following which the passenger was handed over to the CISF upon landing in Delhi.

In 2017, Air Vistara was embroiled in a similar controversy when Dangal actress Zaira Wasim alleged that she was molested while she was flying to Mumbai with the airline. On an Air Vistara flight from Delhi to Mumbai, a "middle-aged man" reportedly brushed his feet repeatedly against the 17-year-old actress' back and neck while she was asleep.

Wasim had tried to record the man's actions, but failed due to dim lights. She had, however, managed to click a few pictures of the incident, the report said. The actress had later shared her ordeal on social media. The national award-winning actress, who has worked in movies such as Dangal had also slammed the cabin crew for inaction. "Slow claps for Vistara's crew guys! Wonderful!" she had written.

Air Vistara had tweeted in response to the controversy saying it was carrying out a "detailed investigation into the case". Later, 39-year-old, Mumbai-based businessman Vikas Sachdev was arrested for allegedly molesting the actress.