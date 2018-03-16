Parliament proceedings stalled for tenth day: TDP, YSR Congress' no-confidence motions not taken up in LS

For the tenth consecutive day, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were repeatedly adjourned within minutes of being convened due to disruption of proceedings by the TDP, TRS, Congress and other Opposition parties' MPs. The MPs were sloganeering over the Punjab National Bank scam, demand for Andhra Pradesh special status, and formation of Cauvery Management Board.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till Monday, whereas the Rajya Sabha Chairperson said that the Upper House will reconvene at 2.30 pm on Friday.

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day, no-confidence motions not taken up

The Lower House proceedings were washed out for the tenth consecutive day following incessant protests and sloganeering by various parties, including TDP, YSR Congress, AIADMK and RJD over multiple issues, including special status for Andhra Pradesh and the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Before the day's session began at 11 am, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) announced its decision to break away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and gave a notice in the Lok Sabha to move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led government.

In the nearly four-year rule of the BJP-led NDA alliance, this is the first time that a no-confidence motion notice have been moved against the government.

TDP MP Thota Narasimhan wrote a letter to the Lok Sabha secretary general Snehalata Shrivastava, requesting it be included in Friday's list of business.

Letter of TDP MP Thota Narasimhan to Lok Sabha Secretary-General for moving motion on 'No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers' in the House. pic.twitter.com/Zwg5qge3Sw — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018

On Thursday, the YSR Congress had also given a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government following the Centre's refusal to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

Other parties such as the Congress, TMC, Biju Janata Dal, and CPM also said they would support TDP's no-confidence motion in the Parliament.

As the Lower House's session began, the Lok Sabha was disrupted once again as members from different parties trooped near Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's podium, raising slogans and showing placards.

The newly elected members — Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Sarfaraz Alam, who won from Araria, Bihar; Samajwadi Party's Nagendra Patel and Praveen Nishad, who won from Phulpur and Gorakhpur constituencies of Uttar Pradesh respectively — first took oath in the House amid cheering from the Opposition benches.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan then condoled the death of three former members, physicist Stephen Hawking, and the nine CRPF personnel killed in the Naxal attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh on 13 March.

As soon as the obituary references ended, members from different parties once again trooped near the Speaker's podium raising slogans on a host of issues, creating a ruckus.

Amid the din, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm.

When the House met again, Opposition MPs continued to chant slogans with TDP and Telganana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs storming the Well of the House holding placards, even as Mahajan tried to conduct business as usual.

On the issue of the no-confidence motions, she said that she was duty-bound to introduce the two notices but asked protesting MPs to sit in their places first. As she said this, Opposition protests began to get louder.

Soon after papers and reports were laid during the Zero Hour, Mahajan said, "I am duty-bound to bring it (no-confidence motion notices)... provided the House is in order," amid the din.

"I request all of you to go back to your seats," Mahajan told the members protesting in the Well.

Mahajan said the two notices cannot be taken up as there was no order in the House and adjourned the proceedings for the day amid vociferous protests.

The Lok Sabha also extended the time for the Joint Committee on the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill, 2017 to submit its report.

Congress MPs clash with Venkaiah Naidu in Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha on Friday witnessed an abrupt adjournment following a brief argument between Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu and some Congress members soon after the House assembled for the day.

After tabling of the listed papers, Naidu expressed his anguish saying the House has not functioned ever since it resumed on 5 March after recess during the Budget session.

Before adjourning the House, Naidu said there were larger issues like banking scam, Cauvery river water sharing, demand for a special package to Andhra Pradesh and sealing in the national capital, which were agitating the minds of people and needed to be discussed.

He said notices have been given by members on these issues and he has agreed for a discussion on them, but the House was not taking up the debate.

Naidu hoped that the House would function normally from next week and have a constructive debate.

"I am very much pained that the Upper House of Parliament has not been able to transact its business for the last two weeks. Don't test my patience...We are meeting, greeting and not doing anything," the Chairperson said.

"You can't dictate something and say that it will be either my way or the highway," he said, adding that the Chair would not allow such a thing.

As he was making the appeal, Congress member Satyabrat Chaturvedi stood up and said he agreed with the Chair, but sought to know whether it was for the first time that he is witnessing such a scenario in Parliament.

To this, Naidu asked whether if somebody committed a mistake in the past, such a practice should be repeated.

"Do you want this sort of a thing to continue? ... Is that your suggestion. This is your party view," he said.

As some other Congress members were on their feet trying to join the issue simultaneously, Naidu adjourned the House.

Since Parliament reconvened on 5 March, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing disruptions on a daily basis. On Wednesday amid chaos, the Lower House had passed the Finance Bill and appropriation bills without any discussion.

Caps, stoles add colour to proceedings

Protesting members from various parties also sported stoles of multiple colours during the proceedings. While members from TRS wore pink ones, those from TDP were seen with yellow stoles. Many AIADMK members sported stoles carrying black, white and red stripes.

Members of the Samajwadi Party, which wrested two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh from ruling BJP, were wearing their red-coloured party caps. Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav too was sporting the cap.

With inputs from agencies