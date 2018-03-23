The Parliament logjam continued even on Friday as the Rajya got adjourned till 11 am on Monday amid ruckus in the House. Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 12 pm as Opposition leaders demanded the government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the apex court's decision on SC/ST atrocity act.

After 14 consecutive days of low productivity in the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament, the government had begun today with the government making a fresh push to pass pending bills and complete tasks before the beginning of the new financial year.

However, the Opposition seemed determined to corner the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre over a series of issues right from the Punjab National Bank scam, the Supreme Court's order on SC/ST Act and the death of 39 Indians who were abducted by Islamic State in Iraq.

According to PTI, the Congress has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House at 11 am in full strength on Friday and support the party's stand.

According to sources, the whip was issued on Thursday night as the Opposition seeks to corner the government on the above-mentioned issues.

Some party MPs have also given a notice for moving a privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for allegedly "misleading" the House on the death of 39 Indians in Mosul. Sources said the party MPs in Rajya Sabha are also likely to meet this morning.

The Parliament is lagging behind in terms of finishing scheduled tasks with productivity level really low. The Budget Session of Parliament, which reconvened after a brief break on 5 March, has been marred with setbacks, with the daily functioning in both Lok Sabha and Rajya well below 0.1 hours (six minutes), according to PRS data.

The overall productivity of Lok Sabha stands at 31 percent in the current Budget Session, whereas for Rajya Sabha, it's 41 percent.

A slew of bills — such as Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill 2018, Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill 2018, Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill 2018, Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill 2018, Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill 2018 — were listed for the Budget Session, but haven't seen the light of day. The two houses are also expected to take up three bills for consideration and passing, including the important Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018, Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill 2018, and National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill 2017.

With inputs from PTI