Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am Monday amid ruckus; Lok Sabha to reconvene at 12 pm today

India FP Staff Mar 23, 2018 11:22:51 IST
Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am Monday amid ruckus; Lok Sabha to reconvene at 12 pm today

  • 11:22 (IST)

    BREAKING: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day; House will reconvene on Monday at 11 am

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu makes his statement in the House | CNN-News18

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Congress leaders demand review petition against SC ruling on SC/ST act | ANI

  • 11:11 (IST)

  • 11:10 (IST)

    BREAKING: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Union minister Vijay Goel fails to convince Opposition to end the Parliament logjam

    Union minister Vijay Goel had on Thursday met opposition leaders, including Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, at their residence in an effort to break the logjam in Parliament, which has been paralysed for 14 days due to protests by various parties.

    However, it seems Goel's efforts have failed to bring any positive result for the NDA govt with Congress party-whip, which was issued late Wednesday night, sought its Rajya Sabha MPs to stick with the party stand on issues like PNB scam, the Supreme Court's order on SC/ST Act and the death of 39 Indians who were abducted by ISIS in Iraq.

    Some party MPs have also given a notice for moving a privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for allegedly "misleading" the House on the death of the Indians.
     
    — With inputs from PTI

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Chandrababu Naidu tells MPS not to give up fight against Centre: CNN-News18

  • 10:49 (IST)

    TDP appeals to hold all-party meeting on Andhra Pradesh special status issue

    With TDP's no-confidence motion notice still pending before the Lok Sabha, Chandrababu Naidu's party, which recently exited the NDA alliance, has appealed to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to hold an all-party meeting on special status to Andhra Pradesh as well, reports said.

  • 10:47 (IST)

    Daily functioning of Parliament during Question Hours less than six minutes, shows PRS data

    The Parliament is lagging behind in terms of finishing scheduled tasks with productivity level really low. The Budget Session of Parliament, which reconvened after a brief break on 5 March, has been marred with protests, with the daily functioning in both Lok Sabha and Rajya well below 0.1 hours (six minutes), according to PRS data.

    (Chart courtesy: PRS India)

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Congress party-whip set to corner govt in Parliament

    The Congress has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House at 11 am in full strength on Friday and support the party's stand, PTI reported.

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Parliament to reconvene today, make fresh push to pass pending bills

    After 14 days of low productivity in the second edition of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the Centre is likely to make a fresh push to pass pending bills even as the Opposition remain vehement to corner the government over issues like the Punjab National Bank scam, the murder of 39 Indians in Iraq by Islamic State among others.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Sumitra Mahajan brings up the issue of no-confidence motion notices; Lok Sabha adjourned for day

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she cannot act upon the no-confidence motion notices until there is order in the House. "I can't see anybody. I need to count heads (to establish a quorum of 50 members)," she said. 

    Opposition MPs continued to boo forcing Mahajan to adjourn the House till Friday. 

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Papers being laid on table in Lok Sabha

    Despite loud protests drowning the Speaker's voice, MPs laid papers on the table in the Lok Sabha. 

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session begins amidst protests

    "I would like to request all the MPs to go back to their places and let the House function. We are ready to talk about all issues, including the no-confidence motion notices that are being brought to the House," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, even as AIADMK and TDP MPs continued their sloganeering near the Well of the House. 

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session to resume shortly

  • 11:47 (IST)

    TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad joins protest dressed as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan worker

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Visual of AIADMK, TDP MPs creating hullabulloo in Rajya Sabha

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till Friday


    As the Opposition refused to back down, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned Rajya Sabha for the day.

  • 11:20 (IST)

    AIADMK, TDP MPs troop into Well in Rajya Sabha

    Just as the House passed the Gratuity Bill, AIADMK and TDP MPs trooped into the Well of the House holding placards and created ruckus. To this, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said " People want to know why the Chairman is adjourning the House? I would like to tell the people that I don't want these ugly scenes to be seen by them. Each day, some or the other party troops into the Well." Nearly 20 MPs stood in the Well surrounding Naidu, and chanting loud slogans. 

    MoS Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said, "The government wants to discuss everyone's issues. I request we discuss and pass other Bills." 

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Amendments to Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 being passed in Rajya Sabha

    Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that several leaders had approached him personally and let the the amendment Bill be passed. 

  • 11:11 (IST)

    TDP MP CM Ramesh raises the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh

    "At the time of passing the AP Reorganisation Act, they (government) gave some provisions under it. People are suffering in Andhra Pradesh," said TDP's CM Ramesh. 

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    Protests and sloganeering marked the day's proceedings in the Lok Sabha as it began on Thursday. Opposition MPs could be heard chanting "We want justice" in the background, even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to conduct the day's business. As the protests grew louder, she said, "Nobody wants to listen, nobody wants to run the House." She then adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 pm. 

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha in session

    Chairman Venkaiah Naidu began Thursday's session with a note on International Water Day. 

  • 10:56 (IST)

    What has the Parliament been spending its time on?

    As the deadlock in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha continued on Wednesday, here is a look at how both the Houses spent their time while in session (as per PRS):

    Questions: Lok Sabha -  3 hours; Rajya Sabha - 1.9 hours

    Legislative business: Lok Sabha - 0.3 hours; Rajya Sabha - 2.5 hours

    Non-legislative business: Lok Sabha - 11.2 hours; Rajya Sabha - 24.9 hours

    Financial: Lok Sabha - 14.4 hours; Rajya Sabha - 10.9 hours

    Other: Lok Sabha - 2.7 hours; Rajya Sabha - 5.8 hours

  • ANI . ">

    10:48 (IST)

    AIADMK MPs demonstrate over formation of Cauvery Management Board

    Several AIADMK MPs demonstrated in the Parliament premises in New Delhi on Thursday morning, demanding the immediate formation of the Cauvery Management Board, reported ANI.

  • 10:29 (IST)

    TDP holds protests demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh inside Parliament

  • 10:21 (IST)

    Visuals of the TDP protests in Vijayawada

  • 10:21 (IST)

    Meanwhile, TDP protests in Vijayawada over Andhra Pradesh's special status category

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held protests in Vijayawada on Thursday about the Andhra Pradesh special status row, reported CNN-News18. The TDP had decided to extend support to the National Highways blockade programme called by the Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh seeking special category status to the state.

    "Let us all protest and, if required, sit on hunger strike at every place, sport black badges during working hours in offices. Let us awaken the people," party chief N Chandrababu Naidu said at a meeting of women self-help groups.

  • 10:10 (IST)

    RECAP: Parliament proceedings disrupted for 13th day in a row

    The proceedings in Parliament were washed out for the 13th consecutive day on Wednesday as members of some parties like the AIADMK and TRS continued with their noisy protests, with the Lok Sabha unable to take up the notices of no-confidence motion against the government for the fourth day.

  • 09:57 (IST)

    TDP to move no-confidence motion against NDA govt

  • 09:47 (IST)

    Updates for 21 March, 2018 begin here

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Modi govt has full confidence of the House and the people: Ananth Kumar

    "Modi government has full confidence of the House and the confidence of the country outside the House," said Union minister Ananth Kumar in the House.

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session resumes

    'We want justice!' slogans were heard in the Houe as the MPs continued their disruptions.

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Wednesday's RS session lasted for less than 10 minutes

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned until Thursday

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm, after loud slogans of 'we want justice' were raised in the House

  • 11:06 (IST)

    'What is happening? Are we so helpless? Is this Parliament or something else?' Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu asks as Opposition MPs continue shouting slogans

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Opposition MPs proceed to the Well of the House with placards shouting slogans

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Parliament sessions begin

  • 10:54 (IST)

    Bill to deal with economic offenders who leave the country in Lok Sabha today

    Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to move Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill gives the government power to confiscate the assets of such defaulters.

  • 10:51 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha to also discuss scams in public sector banks today

  • 10:50 (IST)

    Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill and Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill among the list of Bills to be moved in the Rajya Sabha today

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Arun Jaitley to move Finance Bill and Appropriation Bill in Rajya Sabha today

    The Bills have already been passed in the Lok Sabha

  • 10:28 (IST)

    TDP MPs protest inside Parliament premises

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Pappu Yadav wants discussion in Lok Sabha on special status for Bihar

  • 09:57 (IST)

    (Updates begin for 21 March)

    TDP MPs to protest outside Parliament at around 10.30 am: CNN-News18

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

    Protests prevent Lok Sabha from conducting business. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns House till 21 March.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Sushma Swaraj rises to address the Lok Sabha

    Sushma Swaraj starts speaking about the Indians in Mosul. She had spoken about the issue in the Rajya Sabha earlier.

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Lok Sabha commences proceeedings

    Loud protests continue in the Lower House.

The Parliament logjam continued even on Friday as the Rajya got adjourned till 11 am on Monday amid ruckus in the House. Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 12 pm as Opposition leaders demanded the government to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the apex court's decision on SC/ST atrocity act.

After 14 consecutive days of low productivity in the second part of the Budget Session of Parliament, the government had begun today with the government making a fresh push to pass pending bills and complete tasks before the beginning of the new financial year.

However, the Opposition seemed determined to corner the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre over a series of issues right from the Punjab National Bank scam, the Supreme Court's order on SC/ST Act and the death of 39 Indians who were abducted by Islamic State in Iraq.

File image of Parliament. PTI

File image of Parliament. PTI

According to PTI, the Congress has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House at 11 am in full strength on Friday and support the party's stand.

According to sources, the whip was issued on Thursday night as the Opposition seeks to corner the government on the above-mentioned issues.

Some party MPs have also given a notice for moving a privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for allegedly "misleading" the House on the death of 39 Indians in Mosul. Sources said the party MPs in Rajya Sabha are also likely to meet this morning.

The Parliament is lagging behind in terms of finishing scheduled tasks with productivity level really low. The Budget Session of Parliament, which reconvened after a brief break on 5 March, has been marred with setbacks, with the daily functioning in both Lok Sabha and Rajya well below 0.1 hours (six minutes), according to PRS data.

The overall productivity of Lok Sabha stands at 31 percent in the current Budget Session, whereas for Rajya Sabha, it's 41 percent.

A slew of bills — such as Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill 2018,  Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill 2018, Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill 2018, Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill 2018, Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill 2018 — were listed for the Budget Session, but haven't seen the light of day. The two houses are also expected to take up three bills for consideration and passing, including the important Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018, Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill 2018, and National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill 2017.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Mar 23, 2018 11:21 AM | Updated Date: Mar 23, 2018 11:22 AM

