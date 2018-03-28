Parliament Budget session: Lok Sabha adjourned without discussion on no-confidence motion, next sitting on 2 April

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha could not take up the no-confidence motion once again on Wednesday as the House was rocked by protests and disruptions, with AIADMK members protesting near Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's podium.

Angered over the protests, Mahajan said she would have to adjourn the House sine die midway through the Budget session if the protests and disruptions did not stop.

Disruptions in the Lower House started as soon as it met for the day, and within minutes, it was adjourned to meet at 12 pm.

Mahajan tried to conduct the Question Hour, but her efforts went in vain. An angry Speaker then said she may have to draw curtains on the Budget session if protests continue to stall the proceedings of the House.

"You are wasting everyone's time. All MPs are saying they want the House to run or end the session... I will have to adjourn the House sine die," she said.

When the House met at 12 pm, the scene was no different, and members from the AIADMK trooped near the Speaker's podium.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar, however, blamed the Congress for the bedlam. "Since the first day, the main opposition party Congress is stalling the House," Kumar said.

The Congress, however, does not have a Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, as it does not have the minimum required numbers.

As the minister slammed the Congress, the Opposition MPs protested with a loud 'no'.

He also criticised the Congress for bringing numbered placards in the House on Tuesday, and said it was also against the rules. "Congress has made a joke of the House," Kumar said, adding that the government is "waiting to debate" the no-confidence motion.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge immediately responded saying the Opposition wanted to debate the no-confidence motion as well. "We are ready for a debate... At least 80 people have stood and supported the no-confidence motion, I request the Speaker to take it up..." Kharge said with his voice drowning in the din created by protests from the Opposition benches, and the sloganeering by AIADMK MPs.

Speaker Mahajan once again expressed her inability to count the number of MPs supporting the around half-a-dozen no-confidence notices, and said that in the din she cannot decide if leave can be granted to take it up.

"Why should we run the House like this," the Speaker said before she adjourned the House for the day.

The next sitting of the Lok Sabha will be held on 2 April, as Thursday and Friday are government holidays.

The Lok Sabha has been witnessing a washout in the second part of the Budget session which started on 5 March, and is scheduled to conclude on 6 April.

No business has been transacted by the Lower House, which has witnessed continued protests on a host of issues, ranging from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, special economic package for Andhra Pradesh and a board for management of the Cauvery water, along with other issues.

The Lower House also saw the Budget, as well as some important bills being passed amid the din, without any debate.