Parliament Budget Session updates: Narendra Modi rues that retiring MPs didn't get chance to pass important legislation

India FP Staff Mar 28, 2018 11:53:24 IST
  • 11:50 (IST)

    Unfair to say MPs have been disrupting Parliament, because they are sent to Parliament to represent needs of the people: Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, meanwhile, said the Central Hall of Parliament is full of former MPs and he looks forward to seeing many of the retiring MPs at the same place in the future.

    He added that it's unfair to say MPs have been fighting and disrupting Parliament, because they are sent to Parliament to represent the needs of the people. 

    "People have been agitating for special status, for their water, for their poor farmers and labourers. The MPs have been fighting on their behalf. If the people get what is rightfully theirs, it's not their parliamentarians who will stand to benefit," Azad said.

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Unfortunate that you didn't get chance to pass important legislations in their final session: Narendra Modi

    Narendra Modi also added that it was unfortunate that they didn't get a chance to pass important legislations in their final session, but may look back at their tenure gladly given the passing of landmark bills like the Triple Talaq bill.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Opposition ensured this Sesssion didn't take place and nearly denied this vote of thanks: Narendra Modi

    While bidding the departing MPs goodbye, Modi also took a sarcastic jibe at protesting Opposition MPs, saying they nearly ensured this Session didn't take place and nearly denied this vote of thanks.

    Modi also said that the doors of Parliament and his Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will always remain open to them, and they are welcome to visit him whenever they like.

  • 11:35 (IST)

    Narendra Modi to retiring Rajya Sabha MPs: I am sorry Parliament failed you in this last session

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Updates for 28 March, 2018 begins

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Opposition MPs continue to sit in Rajya Sabha even after adjournment

    According to News18, irate Opposition MPs are demanding discussion on the no-confidence motion.

  • 12:11 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

    As the ruckus in the Lower House continued, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House for the day.

  • 12:07 (IST)

    Govt ready for discussion: Ananth Kumar on no-confidence motion

    "There are more than 50 members here who want to move a no-confidence motion," said Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

    "Madame Speaker, you have always asked the House to be conducted in order. The government is ready for a discussion...Congress has become a marginal party," said Union minister Ananth Kumar in response.

  • 12:03 (IST)

    'We want justice' slogans heard again in Lok Sabha as session resumes

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday

    Venkaiah Naidu said he was sorry to adjourn the House but added that he had no other option.

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha session resumes

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for 15 minutes

    "This is totally undemocratic, totally unbecoming of Members of Parliament. You are weaking your cause. Please, you are all members. You must uphold the dignity of the House," Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said before adjourning the House for 15 minutes.

    "I request the leaders of the parties to come to the chamber of the chairman," Naidu also said.

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

    Opposition members in the Upper House have also begun shouting slogans.

  • 11:01 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session begins

    'We want justice!' slogans were instantly heard in the Lower House as the session began.

  • 10:57 (IST)

    YSRCP MPs protest in Parliament over Andhra Pradesh special status row

  • 10:41 (IST)

    RJD MP give adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha

  • 10:18 (IST)

    (Updates begin for 27 March)

    YSRCP says its leaders will not attend the all-party meet called by Andhra Pradesh chief minister

  • 12:15 (IST)

    BREAKING: Lok Sabha adjourned till 27 March

    The Lok Sabha resumed after a brief pause at 12 pm today but was adjourned till 27 March with leaders shouting slogans saying, "We want justice". Speaker Sumitra Mahajan announced 26 March as a holiday for the House after a request from MPs on the eve of Ram Navami.

  • 12:06 (IST)

    BREAKING: Lok Sabha reconvenes amid slogans of justice

  • 11:22 (IST)

    BREAKING: Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day; House will reconvene on Monday at 11 am

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu makes his statement in the House | CNN-News18

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Congress leaders demand review petition against SC ruling on SC/ST act | ANI

  • 11:11 (IST)

  • 11:10 (IST)

    BREAKING: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Union minister Vijay Goel fails to convince Opposition to end the Parliament logjam

    Union minister Vijay Goel had on Thursday met opposition leaders, including Leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, at their residence in an effort to break the logjam in Parliament, which has been paralysed for 14 days due to protests by various parties.

    However, it seems Goel's efforts have failed to bring any positive result for the NDA govt with Congress party-whip, which was issued late Wednesday night, sought its Rajya Sabha MPs to stick with the party stand on issues like PNB scam, the Supreme Court's order on SC/ST Act and the death of 39 Indians who were abducted by ISIS in Iraq.

    Some party MPs have also given a notice for moving a privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for allegedly "misleading" the House on the death of the Indians.
     
    — With inputs from PTI

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Chandrababu Naidu tells MPS not to give up fight against Centre: CNN-News18

  • 10:49 (IST)

    TDP appeals to hold all-party meeting on Andhra Pradesh special status issue

    With TDP's no-confidence motion notice still pending before the Lok Sabha, Chandrababu Naidu's party, which recently exited the NDA alliance, has appealed to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to hold an all-party meeting on special status to Andhra Pradesh as well, reports said.

  • 10:47 (IST)

    Daily functioning of Parliament during Question Hours less than six minutes, shows PRS data

    The Parliament is lagging behind in terms of finishing scheduled tasks with productivity level really low. The Budget Session of Parliament, which reconvened after a brief break on 5 March, has been marred with protests, with the daily functioning in both Lok Sabha and Rajya well below 0.1 hours (six minutes), according to PRS data.

    (Chart courtesy: PRS India)

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Congress party-whip set to corner govt in Parliament

    The Congress has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House at 11 am in full strength on Friday and support the party's stand, PTI reported.

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Parliament to reconvene today, make fresh push to pass pending bills

    After 14 days of low productivity in the second edition of the Budget Session of the Parliament, the Centre is likely to make a fresh push to pass pending bills even as the Opposition remain vehement to corner the government over issues like the Punjab National Bank scam, the murder of 39 Indians in Iraq by Islamic State among others.

  • 12:08 (IST)

    Sumitra Mahajan brings up the issue of no-confidence motion notices; Lok Sabha adjourned for day

    Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she cannot act upon the no-confidence motion notices until there is order in the House. "I can't see anybody. I need to count heads (to establish a quorum of 50 members)," she said. 

    Opposition MPs continued to boo forcing Mahajan to adjourn the House till Friday. 

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Papers being laid on table in Lok Sabha

    Despite loud protests drowning the Speaker's voice, MPs laid papers on the table in the Lok Sabha. 

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session begins amidst protests

    "I would like to request all the MPs to go back to their places and let the House function. We are ready to talk about all issues, including the no-confidence motion notices that are being brought to the House," said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, even as AIADMK and TDP MPs continued their sloganeering near the Well of the House. 

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Lok Sabha session to resume shortly

  • 11:47 (IST)

    TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad joins protest dressed as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan worker

  • 11:28 (IST)

    Visual of AIADMK, TDP MPs creating hullabulloo in Rajya Sabha

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till Friday


    As the Opposition refused to back down, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourned Rajya Sabha for the day.

  • 11:20 (IST)

    AIADMK, TDP MPs troop into Well in Rajya Sabha

    Just as the House passed the Gratuity Bill, AIADMK and TDP MPs trooped into the Well of the House holding placards and created ruckus. To this, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said " People want to know why the Chairman is adjourning the House? I would like to tell the people that I don't want these ugly scenes to be seen by them. Each day, some or the other party troops into the Well." Nearly 20 MPs stood in the Well surrounding Naidu, and chanting loud slogans. 

    MoS Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said, "The government wants to discuss everyone's issues. I request we discuss and pass other Bills." 

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Amendments to Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972 being passed in Rajya Sabha

    Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that several leaders had approached him personally and let the the amendment Bill be passed. 

  • 11:11 (IST)

    TDP MP CM Ramesh raises the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh

    "At the time of passing the AP Reorganisation Act, they (government) gave some provisions under it. People are suffering in Andhra Pradesh," said TDP's CM Ramesh. 

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    Protests and sloganeering marked the day's proceedings in the Lok Sabha as it began on Thursday. Opposition MPs could be heard chanting "We want justice" in the background, even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to conduct the day's business. As the protests grew louder, she said, "Nobody wants to listen, nobody wants to run the House." She then adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 pm. 

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha in session

    Chairman Venkaiah Naidu began Thursday's session with a note on International Water Day. 

  • 10:56 (IST)

    What has the Parliament been spending its time on?

    As the deadlock in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha continued on Wednesday, here is a look at how both the Houses spent their time while in session (as per PRS):

    Questions: Lok Sabha -  3 hours; Rajya Sabha - 1.9 hours

    Legislative business: Lok Sabha - 0.3 hours; Rajya Sabha - 2.5 hours

    Non-legislative business: Lok Sabha - 11.2 hours; Rajya Sabha - 24.9 hours

    Financial: Lok Sabha - 14.4 hours; Rajya Sabha - 10.9 hours

    Other: Lok Sabha - 2.7 hours; Rajya Sabha - 5.8 hours

  • ANI . ">

    10:48 (IST)

    AIADMK MPs demonstrate over formation of Cauvery Management Board

    Several AIADMK MPs demonstrated in the Parliament premises in New Delhi on Thursday morning, demanding the immediate formation of the Cauvery Management Board, reported ANI.

  • 10:29 (IST)

    TDP holds protests demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh inside Parliament

  • 10:21 (IST)

    Visuals of the TDP protests in Vijayawada

  • 10:21 (IST)

    Meanwhile, TDP protests in Vijayawada over Andhra Pradesh's special status category

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held protests in Vijayawada on Thursday about the Andhra Pradesh special status row, reported CNN-News18. The TDP had decided to extend support to the National Highways blockade programme called by the Opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh seeking special category status to the state.

    "Let us all protest and, if required, sit on hunger strike at every place, sport black badges during working hours in offices. Let us awaken the people," party chief N Chandrababu Naidu said at a meeting of women self-help groups.

  • 10:10 (IST)

    RECAP: Parliament proceedings disrupted for 13th day in a row

    The proceedings in Parliament were washed out for the 13th consecutive day on Wednesday as members of some parties like the AIADMK and TRS continued with their noisy protests, with the Lok Sabha unable to take up the notices of no-confidence motion against the government for the fourth day.

  • 09:57 (IST)

    TDP to move no-confidence motion against NDA govt

  • 09:47 (IST)

    Updates for 21 March, 2018 begin here

Latest updates: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were today once again rocked by noisy protests by AIADMK members as the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon, warning that if the din continues, she may have to adjourn sine die.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reuters

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reuters

As soon as the Question Hour was taken up at 11.00 am, AIADMK members trooped into the Well holding placards. They were demanding setting of the Cauvery water management board to implement water-sharing between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Slogans such as 'we want justice' drowned the voice of other members who wanted to raise their issues. A peeved Speaker Sumitra Mahajan quipped that the protesting members were "wasting" the time of the House. She said other members want the AIADMK to end their protest.

She said if the din continued, "I may have to adjourn the House sine die (brining to an end the Budget session)". Several Congress, NCP and Left members were seen standing at their seats and urging the Chair to allow Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to speak. TDP members were holding a big banner while standing at their seats.

Amid the din, the House was adjourned till 12 noon after meeting for barely a few minutes.


Published Date: Mar 28, 2018 11:53 AM | Updated Date: Mar 28, 2018 11:53 AM

