You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm; Rajya Sabha to reconvene at 2 pm

India FP Staff Apr 05, 2018 11:17:44 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm; Rajya Sabha to reconvene at 2 pm

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

    Both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned within minutes of reconvening on Thursday amid protests by the Opposition parties.

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Lok Sabha resumes amid Opposition protests, adjourns till 12 pm

  • ANI  quoted him as saying. ">

    10:51 (IST)

    Subramanian Swamy refuses to forego salary

    Asserting that he attended the House proceedings daily, Subramanian Swamy said that it isn't his fault if the Parliament didn't function. "Anyhow, I'm the president's representative. Until he says so, how can I say I'll not take my salary?" ANI quoted him as saying.

  • 10:43 (IST)

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul join Opposition protest in Parliament

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chief Sonia Gandhi have joined the Opposition protest in New Delhi against the Centre.

    Congress had said on Wednesday that it would not mind if Parliament session was extended by a day or two, but a debate on key issues should take place. "We want to hold discussions on key issues of national importance and we also want to pass legislation. The government should take the lead in doing so. We are not averse even if the session is extended by a day or two," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had told reporters.

  • 10:25 (IST)

    Opposition protests in Parliament premises over issues like farmer woes, SC/ST Protection Act

    Leaders of several Opposition parties are holding a demonstration inside the Parliament premises over various issues.
     
    Over a dozen Opposition parties had appealed to Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday for holding discussion on key matters like the SC/ST Act, PNB bank fraud, CBSE paper leak and Cauvery issue. Opposition leaders, including from the Congress, BSP, SP, DMK, NCP, TMC and the Left parties, had met in Parliament to discuss the lack of debate. 

  • ANI ">

    10:01 (IST)

    Congress issues three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in Upper House, reports ANI

  • 09:59 (IST)

    BJP, NDA MPs won't take 23-day salary

    BJP and NDA party MPs announced on Wednesday night that they will take a pay cut for the 23 days wasted in the second phase of the Budget Session as they accused the Congress party of playing negative politics.

    Announcing the decision, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said it has been decided that the NDA MPs would be giving up their salary and other allowances for 23 days "for which parliament was not allowed to function by the Congress".

    Click to read full story 

  • 09:59 (IST)

    Updates for Thursday, 5 April begin here

  • 17:15 (IST)

    House adjourned till 11 am on Thursday

  • 17:15 (IST)

    It is unfortunate that Rajya Sabha failed to carry out daily business: Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien

  • 16:31 (IST)

    House is adjourned for seventh time 

  • 16:24 (IST)

    New members who took oath on Wednesday, have not been given division: Anand Sharma

  • 16:23 (IST)

    Proceedings of the House resume

  • 16:16 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the 6th time in a row for 15 minutes

  • 15:40 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha is adjourned for 15 minutes amid ruckus

  • 15:35 (IST)

    Proceedings of House begins, PJ Kurien requests people to start the discussion

  • 15:31 (IST)

    Proceedings of the House resume

  • 14:45 (IST)

    House is adjourned till 3:15 pm

  • 14:35 (IST)

    'You deprived the Dalits'

    As Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad blamed the government for not listening to demands of Dalits, BJP's Vijay Goel said it was the Congress who was actually being "anti-Dalit".

    "Let's have a discussion in the House over who is anti-Dalit. You ruled the country for so long and deprived the Dalits of their basic needs. We brought many Acts in favour of Dalits. You did not even give Bharat Ratna to Bhimrao Ambedkar," Goel said.

  • 14:22 (IST)

    Visuals from the brief Rajya Sabha session on Wednesday, as Opposition MPs strom the Well of the House

  • 14:17 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for 30 minutes

    Amid loud protests, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien adjourned the Rajya Sabha for 30 minutes, after having pleaded with protesting MPs to go back to their seats.

  • 14:10 (IST)

    Ruckus erupts once again

    Even as Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad rises addresses the House, other members of the Opposition storm the Well of the House, chanting slogans such as 'Save Andhra Pradesh', 'Narendra Modi Dalit Virodhi' and 'We demand Cauvery board'

  • 14:06 (IST)

    'I'm very happy to see this'

    Reacting to a break from of loud protests in Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman PJ Kurien says he is happy to see the House in order, adding that he will allow each Rajya Sabha MP to speak today if the order is maintained.

  • 14:00 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha proceedings to begin at 2pm

    The Rajya Sabha's proceedings were once again disrupted on Wednesday amid vociferous protests by opposition parties including the Congress, TDP and AIADMK over various issues forcing Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House till 2 pm.

  • 12:12 (IST)

    Lok Sabha gets adjourned until tomorrow

    After tabling of 4 Bills amid loud protests, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned Lok Sabha until Thursday, saying 'The House is not in order'

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Lok Sabha re-assembles

    Speaker Sumitra begins Lok Sabha proceedings amid loud protests 

  • 11:45 (IST)

    'I've allowed every issue to be brought up but you are not not discussing any'

    Here is Chairman Venkaiah Naidu's statement in Rajya Sabha today

  • 11:28 (IST)

    You are testing the patience of the people of the country, Venkaiah Naidu tells protesting MPs

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned

    Amid loud protests from MPs, Chairman Venkaiah Naidu adjourns the Upper House until 2 pm today

  • 11:21 (IST)

    'The entire country is watching us'

    "Nothing is going on record. Why are you shouting like this and wasting your energy? You want the country to see these ugly scenes?" Venkaiah Naidu says as he pleads with protesting MPs  to return to their seats.

  • 11:18 (IST)

    Jaya Bachchan was among the newly-elected and re-elected MPs to take oath in Rajya Sabha today

    Image courtesy: YouTube screengrab

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha MPs storm Well of the House

    Moments after newly-elected and re-elected MPs take oath, Opposition MPs begin loud protests as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu pleads with them to return to their seats

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Lok Sabha to re-assemble at noon

  • 11:06 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned until 12 pm

    Within minutes of proceedings beginning, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm after MPs raised slogans of 'We want justice, we want Cauvery board'

  • 11:03 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha members take oath

    After 41 MPs took oath of office on Tuesday, the rest of the newly elected and re-elected MPs begin to take oath today.

  • 10:58 (IST)

    'Shocked' to see govt apathy, says West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

  • 10:56 (IST)

    YSR Congress' MPs also protest in Parliament premises demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh

  • 10:53 (IST)

    Three working days remain for Budget session to end. Here is the top agenda for today:

    1. Discussion on reported scams in Public Sector Banks slated in Rajya Ssabha 

    2. Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill are among the top Bills to be moved in the Rajya Sabha

    3. Health Minister JP Nadda to move National Medical Commission Bill 2017 in Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks to set up a regulatory body like the National Medical Commission

  • 10:42 (IST)

    TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad dresses up as a washerman in Parliament on Wednesday

  • 10:41 (IST)

    TDP MPs continue protests

    Telugu Desam Party MPs continue protests over demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh in Parliament premises on Wednesday, holding placards and chanting slogans.

  • 10:34 (IST)

    'We want  the Parliament to run,' says TMC leader Derek O' Brien

  • 10:32 (IST)

    Updates for Wednesday, 4 April begin here

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned for the day

    Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to address Lok Sabha on Tuesday, but noisy protests kept her from speaking. She was responding to Home Minister Rajnath Singh's speech earlier in the day. Faced with unrelenting Opposition protests, Mahajan adjourned Lok Sabha for the day.

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Noisy protests mar Rajnath Singh's speech

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Govt has not diluted provisions of SC/ST Atrocities Act: Rajnath Singh

    As Opposition MPs kept up noisy protests, Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses Lok Sabha over violence that singed large parts of the country on Monday. "The government has not diluted the provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act. In fact, we have strengthened the act. We have introduced provisions for the protection of victims, who are already suffered enough. Moreover, if officials are found lacking in their response to a complaint filed by anybody, we want action initiated against them as well," Rajnath Singh said.

  • 11:41 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

  • 11:40 (IST)

    Home Minister Rajnath Singh to address Lok Sabha today

    When Lok Sabha reconvenes at noon, Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address the House. Rajnath is expected to talk about the violence that singed large parts of the country of Monday.

  • 11:32 (IST)

    Incoming Rajya Sabha members take oath of office

    Political leaders elected as Rajya Sabha MPs last month, including Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, have taken oath of office.

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Congress MPs from Punjab have been demanding financial assistance for families of Indians killed by the Islamic State in Iraq

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Congress MPs from Punjab have climbed on to the roof of Parliament

Load More

Parliament Budget Session updates: Both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned within minutes of reconvening at 11 am on Thursday. While the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm, the Rajya Sabha is set to reconvene at 2 pm

Meanwhile, leaders of several Opposition parties are holding a protest in New Delhi against the Centre over issues like the SC/ST Act and farmer crisis in India.

On Wednesday night, BJP and NDA party MPs had announced that they will take a pay cut for the 23 days wasted in the second phase of the Budget Session as they accused the Congress party of playing negative politics.

The Budget Session has been marked by repeated adjournments and delays, with Opposition parties preventing the transaction of any substantial business in both Houses of Parliament.

On Wednesday, no substantial business could be transacted in both the Houses of Parliament on the 19th straight day today due to continued uproar and noisy scenes created by the Opposition.

In the Lok Sabha, a day after the nation witnessed large-scale violence over the recent Supreme Court order on the SC/ST Act, Home Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement saying the government was not a party to the decision and, in fact, it has already moved the apex court for a review of its decision.

The only listed business the Rajya Sabha could take up was that 41 newly-elected members took oath or affirmation in the House and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was renamed the Leader of the House following his re-election.

Both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have not transacted any substantial business ever since Parliament reassembled on 5 March after a recess to carry forward the Budget Session, due to the protests over matters like bank frauds, Cauvery river water, special status for Andhra Pradesh and issues relating to the Dalits and backward communities.

In the Rajya Sabha, soon after the 41 new and re-elected members took oath, members of various parties trooped into the Well raising slogans in support of their demands.

Members of the Congress, TMC, SP, BSP, TDP and those of Tamil parties — DMK and AIADMK, rushed into the Well soon after the oath ceremony as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the ministers to lay the listed papers in the House.

The Congress and the BSP accused the government of being "anti-Dalit", while the TMC was protesting against bank frauds. TDP members were demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, while KVP Ramachandra Rao of the Congress was also seen holding a placard demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

The two Tamil Nadu parties — DMK and AIADMK — were demanding constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board for sharing of river water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Amid loud sloganeering by the protesting members, Naidu tried to bring order in the House. As his appeals did not yield results, he adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier when the Rajya Sabha had assembled, the Chairman announced that Arun Jaitley has once again been named as Leader of the House following his re-election. 65-year-old Jaitley's term had ended on Tuesday and has been re-elected from Uttar Pradesh.

Among the Ministers who took oath or affirmation were Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Jagat Prakash Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan.

Of the 58 members elected from 15 states in elections last month, 41 took oath of affirmation today.

Among other prominent new members were Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the Congress, who won from West Bengal with Trinamool Congress support.

The proceedings in the Lok Sabha were once again disrupted due to protests by AIADMK members seeking early constitution of the Cauvery water management board.

The ruckus saw the first adjournment of House proceedings within four minutes after it assembled to take up the day's business and then for the day few minutes past 12 PM after listed papers were laid and Home Minister Rajnath Singh made the statement.

In his suo motu statement during the Zero Hour amidst sloganeering by AIADMK MPs, Singh said the government was not responsible for the dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and asserted that it was fully committed to protect the interest of the backward communities.

He said there has been widespread anger amongst the people following the March 20 order of the Supreme Court and the people have taken to the streets.

"I wish to inform the House that the Government of India was not party in that case. Through the House, I want to assure the people that there has been no dilution whatsoever by my government, rather after coming to power and examining the SC/ST prevention Atrocities Act, we have taken a decision to strengthen it," he said.

Eight people were killed, including six in Madhya Pradesh and one each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, during the bandh which witnessed clashes between the police and the protesters, arson and incidence of violence, the Home Minister said, while terming the "widespread rumours" on the issue of reservation as "false and baseless".

Soon after the Home Minister's statement, the Speaker urged the AIADMK members to return to their seats, saying she cannot take up notices on the no-confidence motion unless the House is in order.

"I am duty bound to place the no-confidence motion. I am sorry. Please go to your seats. I have to do a head count. I have not been able to take up notices on the no-confidence motion," she said.

Congress Chief Whip Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Opposition wanted a discussion on the and 50 members were ready for it. "We also want to discus the dilution of the SC/ST Act," he said.

To this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government was ready for a discussion and give reply to the no-confidence motion.

Even though Opposition members went back to their seats to bring order in the House to take up the no-confidence motion, slogan-shouting AIADMK members continued their noisy protests in the Well. As the pandemonium continued, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.


Published Date: Apr 05, 2018 11:12 AM | Updated Date: Apr 05, 2018 11:17 AM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores