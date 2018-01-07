Palestine reinstates Pakistan envoy Walid Abu Ali who shared dais with Hafiz Saeed

Palestine has reinstated its ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali just days after he was recalled following India's objection to his presence at a rally with 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, according to media reports.

Geo News quoted Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) chairman Maulana Tahir Ashrafi as saying that he had requested Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas and the country's Chief Justice to reinstate Walid Abu Ali in view of the ambassador's services rendered to Pakistan.

He further told Geo News that Wajid Abu Ali will return to Pakistan on Wednesday to resume his duties.

The envoy was asked to report back to Ramallah after the Indian government denounced his attendance at a rally with Saeed as 'unacceptable.' He had reportedly attended a rally organised by the Difah-e-Pakistan Council, an association of religious and extremist groups led by Saeed in Rawalpindi.

The meeting generated sharp reactions from the foreign ministry, saying that it would take up the matter "strongly".

"Government of India has strongly conveyed to the Palestinian side that the Palestinian Ambassador in Pakistan's association with terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who is proscribed by the United Nations. The concerns were conveyed both in New Delhi to the Palestinian Ambassador and in Ramallah to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, State of Palestine", the MEA press release read.

The Palestinian side too had conveyed "deep regrets" and recalled Walid Abu Ali.