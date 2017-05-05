Illegal Pakistani, Saudi Arabia channels airing 'anti-India propaganda' available in Jammu and Kashmir: Report

As violence and unrest continues in Jammu and Kashmir, a news report is now saying that banned Pakistani and Saudi Arabia TV channels are being illegally aired in Kashmiri homes and indulging in anti-India propaganda.

The Times of India reported that apart from Zakir Naik's banned Peace TV, private operators were airing Saudi and Pakistani channels like Saudi Sunnah, Saudi Quran, Al Arabia, Paigham, Hidayat, Noor, Madani, Sehar, Karbala, Hadi, Sehar, Ary QTV, Bethat, Ahlibat, Message, Falak, Geo News, Ary News, Dawn News and other channels which cannot be accessed through satellite television service providers. The Information and Broadcasting also does not allow any of these channels to air in the rest of the country.

The shocking part is this is happening despite the PDP-BJP alliance being in power in the state and the report said that some of the state government offices and buildings even subscribe to these private cable services.

Most Pakistani news channels call terrorists of Jizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba 'martyrs' and counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir 'human rights violations'.

This news comes to light just a day after militants attacked an army patrol leaving a civilian dead and three personnel injured during a massive operation involving 4,000 troops initiated on Thursday by the security forces to clear south Kashmir of terrorists.

Door-to-door search of houses, a practice stopped in the late 1990s, was reintroduced with security forces comprising army, police and CRPF personnel marching into more than a dozen villages in Shopian district, about 55 kilometres from Srinagar, for 'Operation Clean Up' this morning, while helicopters and drones hovered over the area.

The operation, launched after a spate of militant attacks in the region, was perhaps the biggest in more than a decade in the troubled Kashmir Valley, an army official said on the condition of anonymity.

With inputs from PTI