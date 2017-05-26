Pakistani man living under fake Indian identity detained in Haryana

Jhajjar (Haryana): A Pakistani national has been detained for staying in a temple at Haryana under a fake identity. An Aadhaar card and a PAN card issued in his name, and a Pakistani passport have been seized from him.

As per the passport, his name is Raja and he is a resident of Hindu Colony, Larkana, in Pakistan's Sindh province, the police said.

"Raja, a Hindu, came to India in 2013 and his visa expired in 2016. He had been living in ISKCON temple in Bahadurgarh for the last nine months," Superintendent of Police, Jhajjar, B Satheesh Balan said.

The date of birth on his passport is different from what is mentioned on Aadhaar and PAN cards, the police said.

A team of the Intelligence Bureau and the police was questioning him.