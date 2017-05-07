Pakistani man claims his newly wed Indian wife has gone missing after visiting Indian High Commission in Islamabad

Islamabad: A Pakistani man says his newly wed Indian wife has gone missing after they visited the Indian High Commission here, media reports said on Sunday.

Tahir Ali told the police that he went to the Indian mission with wife Uzma to apply for Indian visa.

The two met and fell in love in Malaysia. Uzma then travelled to Pakistan on 1 May via the Wagah-Attari border and the two contracted nikaah on 3 May.

The News International quoted Ali as saying that the two visited the High Commission and submitted their forms as well as phones to officials.

Dawn said Uzma had earlier telephoned her brother in New Delhi to relay the news of her wedding.

Her brother reportedly asked her to visit India on her honeymoon and told her she could find a man named Adnan at the Indian High Commission who would be able to sort out the visa for the trip.

Uzma then went inside the building on being called by officials while he stayed back, the report said.

When his wife did not return even after several hours, Ali asked Indian High Commission officials who claimed Uzma was not there. He alleged that they also refused to give their three mobile phones back to him.

Pakistani media said the matter had been taken up at the diplomatic level by Islamabad.

The Dawn quoted the Pakistani Foreign Office as saying it was in contact with the Indian mission "and the issue would be resolved soon".