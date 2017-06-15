You are here:
  Pakistan welcomes Vladimir Putin's offer to resolve New Delhi-Islamabad tension

Jun, 15 2017

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's reported offer to resolve tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

Spokesman of Pakistan Foreign office Nafees Zakaria. AP

"Pakistan welcomes Russia's attention and intention to play a role in this long-standing issue on the UNSC agenda," Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said.

Zakaria said there was a growing realization among countries in the region and the UN that India's "unprovoked hostility" along the Jammu and Kashmir border threatened peace.


