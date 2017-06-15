Pakistan welcomes Vladimir Putin's offer to resolve New Delhi-Islamabad tension

Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin's reported offer to resolve tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi.

"Pakistan welcomes Russia's attention and intention to play a role in this long-standing issue on the UNSC agenda," Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said.

Zakaria said there was a growing realization among countries in the region and the UN that India's "unprovoked hostility" along the Jammu and Kashmir border threatened peace.