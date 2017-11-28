Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets Indian positions along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

Jammu: Pakistan Army on Tuesday again violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, leading to a heavy exchange of fire, an official said.

"Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian positions on the LoC in Rajouri district. They used mortars, automatics and small arms to target Indian positions.

"Pakistani firing was strongly and effectively retaliated after which the firing exchanges stopped," a police officer said.

"The two sides traded fire for nearly half an hour."

Tuesday's ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the LoC has occurred after over a week's lull.