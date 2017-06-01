Pakistan violates ceasefire, kills General Reserve Engineering Force personnel in Poonch district

Pakistani troops have violated ceasefire and have killed General Reserve Engineering Force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, PTI has reported.

Three officials were injured as Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged heavy fire and shelling along the LoC. The exchange occurred in Mendhar area of Poonch district. The officials were working on Dabraj road of Mendhar when a mortar shell landed near them, according to Greater Kashmir.

The report identifies the injured as Radha Krishnan, Mohd Parvez and Sarvan Kumar. They were rushed to Mendhar hospital. Two of them have been further been referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu in serious condition.

This incident comes on the heels of Pakistani troops opening fire along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district from 07.40 am on Thursday. According to a defence spokesman, "Pakistan Army resorted to mortar shelling and firing on forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district from 07.30 am".

On 17 May, Pakistan Army had fired on forward posts along the LoC in Balakote sector in Rajouri district. The Pakistan Army had shelled forward areas and civilian belts along the LoC in Rajouri district on 15 and 16 May.

The firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army in May this year has affected over 12,000 people.

With inputs from PTI