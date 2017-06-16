Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri and Poonch along LoC; India retaliates

Jammu: The Pakistan Army on Thursday pounded forward posts and civilians areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir with mortar bombs and fired small and automatic weapons as it violated ceasefire twice in a day, prompting Indian posts to retaliate strongly.

There has been 12 ceasefire violations in past five days and a total 15 along the LoC since 1 January in which one civilian died and seven others were injured.

"Pakistan Army resorted to indiscriminate firing of mortars and small arms, automatic weapons from 17.30 hours from Thursday in Naushera sector along the LoC of Rajouri district", Defence Spokesman Lieutenant colonel Manish Mehta said.

Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly, effectively and the firing is presently on, he said.

Earlier the Pakistani troops initiated indiscriminate firing of mortars and small arms, automatic weapons from 14.00 hours in Naushera sector along the LoC which continued till 15.30 hours.

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed on Thursday in retaliatory fire after they breached the truce, targeting forward posts and civilians areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

There were three ceasefire violations by Pakistan on 12 June, four on 11 June and one on 10 June.