Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir; Indian Army retaliates

Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector on Wednesday, two days after Indian Army soldiers had killed three Pakistan soldiers in a cross-LoC strike.

Mortar shelling and firing from small arms were reported on Indian posts, following which the Indian side retaliated with gunfire, said a report in The Indian Express. It added that firing from Pakistan started at 8.55am and continued for 15 minutes. There were no casualties and no damage to property was reported on the Indian side.

The unprovoked firing from Pakistan came two days after Indian Army commandos crossed the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rawalkot sector on Monday evening and killed three Pakistani soldiers, injuring one.

A small team had gone around 200-300 metres across the LoC and carried out the strike. The operation lasted for 45 minutes and the team returned to their camp without sustaining any injuries.

Pakistan had acknowledged the death of three of its soldiers during a telephone call. Pakistani military's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations, called it an "unprovoked heavy cross-border shelling by Indian forces".

As mentioned in The Indian Express report, the LoC has been highly active this year, with 820 ceasefire violations, compared to 228 in 2016 and 152 in 2015. The army has lost 14 soldiers in ceasefire violations on the LoC this year, while 17 have died while countering infiltration bids from Pakistan. A total of 59 militants have been killed while attempting infiltration this year, in comparison to 37 and 30 militants in 2016 and 2015 respectively.