Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri: 3 army jawans killed, 4 injured in cross-border shelling

Jammu: An army officer and three jawans were killed and four people, including two teenagers, injured on Sunday in heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, forcing Indian troops to retaliate, officials said.

Pakistani forces opened unprovoked heavy firing and shelling along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district this evening, senior army officials told PTI.

In the heavy shelling, three jawans were killed, they said, adding an officer, who was injured in the shelling, later succumbed to his injuries.

Indian Army was giving a befitting reply as heavy exchanges were on, the officials added.

Earlier in the day, two teenagers and a jawan were injured in Shahpur sector of Poonch district in the shelling from across the border which started this morning and was continuing intermittently, a police official said.

He identified the injured civilians as Shahnaz Bano (15) and Yasin Arif (14), both residents of Islamabad village of Shahpur, and said both the teenagers were hospitalised.

A defence spokesman said Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, and mortars around 1110 hours.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, he said.

In another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in nearby Rajouri district, the police official said six mortars exploded near Neaka Panjgrain and Tarkundi villages in Manjakote sector around 1540 hours.

The mortars were fired by Pakistani troops and were responded by Indian forces guarding the LoC, triggering an exchange of fire between the two sides which was continuing when last reports were received, he said.

In January alone eight civilians and six security personnel were killed and over 65 injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops along Indo-Pak border in Jammu region.

Pakistani troops carried out intense shelling along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts and LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts from 18 to 22 January.

While there were no ceasefire violations by Pakistan reported along the IB since 22 January, intermittent shelling has taken place along the LoC.