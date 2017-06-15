Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri district, Indian Army retaliates

Jammu: Pakistan on Thursday violated the ceasefire by shelling mortars and firing small arms on forward posts and civilians areas along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing strong retaliation from Indian troops, the army said.

There have been 11 ceasefire violations in the last five days and total 15 along the LoC and the international border in Jammu region since 1 January in which one civilian was killed and seven others were injured.

"The Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of mortars, small arms and automatic weapons from 1400 hours in Naushera sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri district," Defence Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said.

Indian troops are retaliating strongly and effectively, and the firing is on, he said.

Two Pakistani soldiers were on Wednesday killed in retaliatory fire after they breached the truce, targeting forward posts and civilians areas along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

There were 3 ceasefire violation on 12 June.