Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch sectors; India retaliates

Jammu: Pakistan on Wednesday resorted to unprovoked firing at two places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate, officials said.

After violating the ceasefire in Poonch district earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan Army opened fire in Naushera sector of Rajouri district.

Defence Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said,"Pakistan initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, heavy automatics and Recoilless Rifles on the LoC in Naushera sector also".

Firing started at 9.30 am after which the Indian Army retaliated. The firing was still on.

Heavy shelling and firing exchanges between Indian and Pakistani armies took place earlier on Wednesday in Poonch district in Bhimber Gali sector.

"The Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms automatics and 82 mm mortars in Bhimber Gali sector of the LoC", the spokesman told IANS.

Pakistan has been violating the bilateral ceasefire during the last fortnight by resorting to indiscriminate shelling and firing, especially in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

The Indian Army says it is being done by Pakistan to facilitate the infiltration of militants into the Indian side.