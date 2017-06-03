Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch; India retaliates strongly

In yet another ceasefire violation, Pakistan on Saturday resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and civilian areas along Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting Indian troops to retaliate.

"Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars from 2300 hours on Friday along the LoC in Poonch sector", a defence spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on, he added.

On Thursday, a civilian was killed and four others including a BSF jawan, were injured when ceasefire violation was reported in Rajouri and Poonch district. In retaliatory fire, five Pakistani soldiers were reported to have killed.

Pakistan's repeated ceasefire violations coincides with Chief of Army Staff Bipin Rawat's visit to Kashmir. He along with top brass of Indian Army and corps commanders of Jammu and Kashmir, held a meeting in Srinagar on Friday to review the situation.

At least one incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place daily along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 and 2016 in which 23 security personnel lost their lives. As many as 1,142 terror incidents were reported in the state between 2012 and 2016 in which 236 security personnel and 90 civilians were killed. Pakistan had breached the truce along the LoC 449 times in 2016 as compared to 405 violations in 2015.

With inputs from PTI