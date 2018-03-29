Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector, injures an Indian Army jawan

Jammu: One Indian soldier was injured as Indian and Pakistan armies traded heavy fire on Thursday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch districts, police said.

Police sources said Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing at Indian positions on the LoC in Laam area of Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Thursday evening.

"Pakistan firing started around 6 pm. One soldier was injured in Pakistan firing. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

"Indian positions retaliated effectively and strongly," a police source said.

Sources also said Pakistan Army started unprovoked firing at Indian positions in Kerni, Kasba, and Shahpur areas of Poonch.

"Heavy firing exchanges were going on between the two sides when reports last came in," a source said.