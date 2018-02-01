Pakistan troops resort to heavy shelling at Army posts in Nowshera, Lam sectors in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: Pakistani troops resorted to heavy mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday targeting civilian areas as well as Army posts in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, forcing the authorities to close 71 schools.

"Heavy shelling was resorted to by Pakistan troops in Nowshera and Lam sectors of Rajouri district on Thursday morning," Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

The shelling was reported in Kampla, Pukhari, Lam, Anwas Bhandar and Rattal Basali areas, he said.

In the wake of the shelling, 71 schools were closed, the deputy commissioner said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan troops had resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in Mankote, Krishnaghati and Nowshera sectors, officials said adding that the Indian troops gave a befitting reply.

In January this year, 14 people, including 8 civilians and 6 jawans, were killed and over 65 others were injured in Pakistan shelling along the LoC and International Border (IB).