Pakistan summons India's Deputy High Commissioner over ceasefire violations along LoC

Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad after three civilians died in alleged "ceasefire violations" by Indian troops along the Line of Control.

Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned JP Singh and "condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian troops, the foreign office said.

He also urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit and maintain peace along the LoC.

He also called on the Indian side to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.