Pakistan says India is trying to sabotage CPEC project through intelligence agency RAW

IndiaPTINov, 14 2017 19:07:27 IST

Islamabad: India is trying to sabotage the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project through its intelligence agency RAW, a senior Pakistani military officer said on Tuesday.

Representational image. AFP

"RAW has established a special cell at a cost of $500 million to sabotage the CPEC," Geo News quoted General Zubair Mehmood Hayat, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC), as saying here.

He was addressing a two-day conference on regional dynamics and strategic concerns in South Asia. Pakistani leaders routinely make charges of RAW involvement in their country.

The general said India was perpetrating terrorism in Pakistan through Taliban and Baloch separatists. "By doing so, India was playing with fire... India is stoking chaos and anarchy in the region."

In his address, the General stressed the need to resolve the Kashmir dispute. "Kashmir issue is the harbinger of a nuclear war in the region."

Pakistan's former High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit also said peace in the region was not possible unless the Kashmir issue was resolved. India, he alleged, was pushing the region towards instability, Geo News reported.

 


Published Date: Nov 14, 2017 07:07 pm | Updated Date: Nov 14, 2017 07:07 pm


