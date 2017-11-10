Pakistan Rangers, BSF begin talks in New Delhi; ceasefire violations, arms, drug smuggling on agenda

New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Thursday discussed border-related issues such as infiltration, ceasefire violations and attack on civilians in bi-annual talks between the Director Generals of border guarding forces of both the countries, said sources.

The three-day 44th DG-level meeting started in the morning between a delegation headed by Director General BSF KK Sharma and 19-member Pakistan Rangers delegation led by Major General Muhammad Saeed.

The talks have been kept low-key and the media has been kept out.

Ceasefire violation, attack on civilians especially targeting of schools at border, firing at BSF troopers, discovery of tunnels, smuggling, inadvertent crossing at border were the prime issues raised in the meeting, said the sources.

"They also discussed how to maintain cordial relations between the two border forces."

None of the BSF officials came on record to give any information abour the talks.

The talks between two forces is expected to keep the lines of communication open, in a bid to maintain peace and tranquillity at the international border, which Pakistan refers to as working boundary.