Pakistan president Mamnoon Hussain says Kashmir issue an 'unfinished' agenda of partition

Islamabad: Pakistan president Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said India has become a "major obstacle" for durable peace in South Asia and called the Kashmir issue an "unfinished" agenda of the partition.

The president highlighted the issue of Kashmir and the strained bilateral relations between Pakistan and India while addressing a joint session of Parliament.

Terming Kashmir as an "unfinished" agenda of the partition of the subcontinent, the president said: "India has become a major obstacle for durable peace in the region".

"The basic dispute between Pakistan and India is the issue of Jammu and Kashmir which is an unfinished agenda of the partition of the subcontinent.

"Our Kashmiri brothers, sisters, sons and daughters are protesting for their fundamental right of freedom for which they are being subjected to the worst kind of atrocities," Hussain said.

"Instead of positively responding to Pakistan's peace efforts, India sent Kulbhushan Jadhav, terrorists and other spies," he said.

Hussain said Pakistan wants to solve all problems with India through talks but New Delhi was not responding to effort.

"The only solution to the Kashmir dispute is holding of a plebiscite as prescribed under the resolutions of the United Nations," he said.

The Pakistan Army sentenced Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on charges of espionage after a secret trial.

Ties between India and Pakistan have been tense of late over a number of issues, including the status of Kashmir and the Jadhav issue.

India has accused Pakistan of supporting militants, who infiltrate from the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir into the Valley and target Indian security forces. One such attack in 2016 killed 18 Indian soldiers and India retaliated with 'surgical strikes' on terrorist launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.