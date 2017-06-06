Pakistan president asks India to resolve all disputes, including Kashmir issue, through dialogue

Islamabad: Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday asked India to resolve all bilateral issues, including Kashmir, through dialogue.

Addressing an Iftar Dinner hosted in honour of Islamabad based diplomatic corps, Hussain said that wars, religious, racial and linguistic prejudices and a sense of superiority have brought the world at a stage of extraordinary situation.

"President urged the International community take notice of gross human rights’ violations in Kashmir and also called upon India to resolve all outstanding issues including Kashmir through dialogue," his office said.

He stated that different regions of the world are grappling with the menace of terrorism.

"But I am proud to say that Pakistan, like other countries of the world, bravely fought this war and despite limited resources also took difficult decisions with determination," he said.

As a result, he said "the terrorists are now in retreat, law and order situation is improving and Pakistan is gaining economic stability".