Pakistan orders TV channels to go off air during crackdown on Islamist protest | Reuters

IndiaReutersNov, 25 2017 14:08:54 IST

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistani authorities ordered private television channels to go off air on Saturday during a police and paramilitary crackdown on Islamist protesters in the capital. Police stand in their staging area and watch demonstrators near the Faizabad junction in Islamabad, Pakistan November 25, 2017. REUTERS/Caren FirouzThe suspension was ordered by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for violating media regulations showing live coverage of a security operation, a statement from the regulator said. State-run Pakistan Television continued to broadcast, but aired a talk show discussing politics. Pakistani police used tear gas and watercannon and fought running battles with stone-throwing Islamist activists, as they moved to clear a protest by the religious hard-liners who have blocked main routes into Islamabad for more than two weeks.

Published Date: Nov 25, 2017






