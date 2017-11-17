Pakistan military ready to deal with 'perpetual threat' on eastern border, says its army chief Qamar Bajwa

Islamabad: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that the military was always ready to deal with any kind of "perpetual threat" on its eastern border including the Line of Control (LoC) with India.

The Chief of Army Staff visited the Rawalpindi Corps headquarters where he was briefed on the prevalent situation along the LoC/the Line of Actual Contact (LAC) and operational preparedness, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), army's media wing, said in a statement.

"Expressing satisfaction on the response to India's ceasefire violations, Bajwa said that there cannot be any let up for our preparedness for response against perpetual threat on our eastern border including LoC/LAC," the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, China's Special Envoy on Afghan Affairs Deng Xijun called on Bajwa at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Matters of mutual interest including regional security with particular emphasis on Pakistan-Afghanistan border management and counter-terrorism efforts were discussed, the ISPR added.