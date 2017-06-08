Pakistan military provides artillery support, cover fire to infiltrators in Kashmir: Indian Army

Jammu: The army on Thursday accused their Pakistani counterpart of engineering infiltration of armed militant into Kashmir, saying these groups were being provided active support, including covering fire, during their infiltration bids at the Line of Control.

"Indian Army units deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have foiled multiple attempts made by Pakistan army to push armed infiltrators across the LoC", Defence spokesperson of Northern Command said on Thursday.

He said that in the last 48 hours, infiltration attempts have been foiled at Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri Sectors.

"Seven armed intruders have been eliminated so far," he said.

He further said that a large quantity of arms, ammunition and war like stores have been recovered and operations are in progress at Machhil, Naugam and Uri sectors.

The army blamed Pakistan army for providing heavy artillery support by giving cover firing to infiltrating terror groups along the LoC.

"These armed intruder groups were being provided active support including covering fire (heavy calibre artillery) by Pakistan army posts on the LoC to assist them in infiltration into the Kashmir Valley," the spokesperson said.