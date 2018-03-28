Pakistan maritime agency apprehends 24 fishermen from Gujarat in Arabian Sea

Ahmedabad: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Wednesday apprehended nearly 24 Indian fishermen from Gujarat in the Arabian Sea, said a fishing association official.

"We have learnt that around 24 fishermen, who set sail from Porbandar in Gujarat four days ago, were apprehended by the PMSA near the international maritime border," said Manish Lodhari, the secretary of Porbandar-based National Fishworkers' Forum. The PMSA also seized three to four boats of the fishermen, Lodhari said.

He said the Pakistani authorities were yet to confirm the exact number of fishermen apprehended and the number of boats seized by the maritime security agency.

In February this year, the PMSA had arrested 42 fishermen from Gujarat and had seized their eight boats. Earlier in January, the PMSA had arrested 17 fishermen for allegedly fishing illegally in Pakistan's territorial waters.

In a goodwill gesture, Pakistan had in December 2017 and January this year, had released 292 Indian fishermen, imprisoned there. As per Lodhari, the PMSA had apprehended about 400 fishermen and seized around 65 of their boats last year.