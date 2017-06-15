Pakistan is a 'chronic disease', India trying to contain it, says Union minister Hansraj Ahir

Yavatmal: Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir on Thursday said Pakistan is like a "chronic disease" which the government is trying to contain.

"Pakistan continues to be a chronic disease for the country (India) despite the government's sustained efforts to contain it", the minister said addressing a press conference.

Ahir said the army has been giving a befitting reply to infiltrators trying to sneak into India through the LoC.

"We have succeeded in creating a global opinion that Pakistan is the land of terrorists and the government there is sheltering the terrorists", the BJP MP said.

He was in the city as part of Narendra Modi government's mass contact programme "Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas".

The minister listed various achievements of the Modi government in the last three years.

"We have enhanced the water resources through 'Jalyukta Shivar', the flagship project of the Maharashtra government, and ensured an increase in land areas under cultivation for Kharif and Rabi crops", he said.

"We have cancelled 208 coal blocks, out of which 40 coal blocks have been re-auctioned to generate the revenue of Rs.3.94 lakh crore", Ahir said.

He said the policies of the erstwhile Congress government were responsible for the attacks by naxals on security forces and common people.