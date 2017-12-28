Pakistan insulted 130 crore Indians by misbehaving with Kulbhushan Jadhav's family, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

New Delhi: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said the treatment meted out by the Pakistani authorities to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother was "an insult to 130 crore Indians".

"The misbehaviour of Pakistan with the wife and the mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav was misbehaviour with all 130 crore Indians.

"Regardless of political differences, when it comes to the country's dignity and another country misbehaves with our mothers and sisters, it will not be tolerated," said Azad.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Azad, also said Pakistan must take responsibility of Jadhav's life as he was in their custody.

The Congress leader said that he wanted to say a lot of things but could not since the government has cautioned him as it might risk the process of ensuring Jadhav's freedom, who is on death row in Pakistan over espionage charges.

"The false allegations that Pakistan has levelled against Jadhav can become more problematic if we make too much noise.

"The disregard that Pakistan has shown towards Jadhav's mother and wife is sad. They have disregarded the women of India. Pakistan government has to assure that they would not disrespect the women of our country in this manner."

Other opposition members also supported the government over the issue after Sushma Swaraj made a detailed statement on how the Pakistani authorities had mistreated Jadhav's wife Chetankul and mother Avanti when they went to meet him in Islamabad on 25 December.

"We condemn such shameful behaviour by Pakistan and will not take it silently. We will expose Pakistan's utterly disgusting behaviour," Sushma Swaraj said.

Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien said: "We are in complete agreement with every word of what the Minister said. We stand by the statement and support the government on this."

Later, all parties endorsed Sushma Swaraj's statement and extended their support to the government.

Jadhav's mother and wife met him in Islamabad on Monday after 22 months, since his arrest by Pakistan.